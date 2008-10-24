Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:16 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

New UCSB Faculty Member Earns Woman in Science Award

By UCSB Public Affairs | October 24, 2008 | 9:01 a.m.

New faculty member Lorraine Lisiecki, in the Department of Earth Science at UCSB, has received the Subaru Outstanding Woman in Science Award from the Geological Society of America.

The award is based on the scientific impact of the research she did for her Ph.D. dissertation at Brown University, and includes $2,500.

The award citation notes that Lisiecki produced a “ground-breaking doctoral thesis that had, and continues to have, a wide-ranging impact on the climate sciences.”

Lisiecki developed a set of software packages that allowed her to compare data from around the world that pertain to the study of changes in climate through time. According to the citation, she used these tools to develop a record of global ice volume and temperature of the last 5.3 million years that has quickly become the “gold standard” for this type of work, not only within the paleoceanographic community but within the international ice core community, and the terrestrial paleoclimate community as well.

The citation, written by Lisieki’s postdoctoral adviser, Maureen Raymo of Boston University, says, “In summary, Lorraine’s unique combination of scientific skills, combined with her drive and single-minded dedication to her long-term scientific goals, resulted in one of the best, most interesting and most influential doctoral theses that I have ever seen.”

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 