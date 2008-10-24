Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:55 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Volleyball: Gauchos Come Up Short Against Fullerton, Losing 3-1

UCSB has lost only three times to the Titans, with all three coming in the past three seasons.

By Lisa Skvarla | October 24, 2008 | 11:50 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton posted just its third-ever win over the UCSB women’s volleyball team on Friday night at the Gauchos’ Thunderdome. The Titans used 25-23, 25-13, 15-25, 25-14 set scores to overtake the Gauchos on their home court.

With the win, Fullerton improves to 12-11 overall and 5-3 in Big West matches. The Gauchos fall to 8-11 overall and 4-4 in conference contests. With the loss, UCSB’s all-time series record with the Titans drops to 54-3, with all three losses coming during the past three seasons and the last two coming at the Thunderdome. The win marked Fullerton’s first over UCSB in less than five sets.

Junior outside hitter Rebecca Saraceno led the Gaucho charge, posting 14 kills along with 13 digs. She also tallied the team’s two service aces and chipped in two block assists. Senior outside hitter Lauren McLaughlin tallied 12 kills and six digs for UCSB.

Sophomore setter Dana Vargas dished out 21 assists and tallied 15 digs while classmate Jessica Welch had 11 assists. Senior libero Leigh Stephenson had a team-best 18 digs.

Sophomore outside hitter Charlene DeHoog had seven kills and also assisted five of the Gauchos’ blocks while sophomore middle blocker Kasey Kipp led the team with six block assists.

Brittany Moore led the charge for the Titans, tallying 27 kills on 51 attempts with just one error for a .510 clip. She also contributed 12 digs and four total blocks. Jennifer Edmond and Erin Saddler each had 12 kills in the victory. Libero Cami Croteau led all players with 20 digs while setter Andrea Ragan posted a double-double with 54 assists and 15 digs.

The first set was evenly fought as the two squads battled through eight tied scores and three lead changes. The Gauchos took the first lead of the match when they broke free from a 7-7 tie with 5-1 run that forced a Titan timeout. The set continued to see-saw, but UCSB looked to be in control when a kill by DeHoog gave the Gauchos a 22-19 lead and put them three points within the win.

The Titans fought back and were able to tie the set at 22-22, capitalizing on two Gaucho errors and a kill from Moore. A kill from Saraceno put the Gauchos two points away from the win, but a UCSB error followed by a kill from Moore sealed the victory for Fullerton.

In set two, Fullerton quickly built a 12-2 lead and never had to look back. The Titans outhit UCSB .405 to .036 in the set, led by seven kills from Moore, to capture the 25-13 win and the 2-0 lead heading into the locker rooms.

The Gauchos were down, but not out. In set three, UCSB captured the initial lead and never relinquished it. The Gauchos outhit the Titans .282 to .000 on their way to the 25-15 set win.

Unfortunately, the Gaucho momentum did not carry over into the fourth set. Fullerton fought through several early ties before they broke a 6-6 tie with a six-point run behind the serving of Saddler. The Gauchos battled back and trailed by just one at 11-10 after a pair of Saraceno aces, but the Titans posed their biggest run of the set outscoring UCSB 10-0 behind five Moore kills to take a 20-10 lead. Fullerton eventually sealed the win at 25-14.

UCSB will be back in action on Saturday, when it hosts Cal State Northridge for a 7 p.m. match at the Thunderdome.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.

