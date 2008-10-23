Wanted: Suspect Considered Armed and Dangerous

Jose Navarro is wanted for shooting at an inhabited dwelling, evading in a reckless manner and vehicle theft out of Monterey County.

During an attempted traffic stop Tuesday on Santa Rosa Road, west of Buellton, the driver of a 1982 Chevrolet pickup truck (CA 2D97303) failed to yield and a pursuit evolved.

During the pursuit, it was determined the vehicle was stolen out of Monterey County. The 10851 suspect was identified by Monterey County Sheriff’s Office as Navarro, who was reported to be armed and dangerous.

The suspect turned into Alma Rosa Winery, 7250 Santa Rosa Road and fled from the vehicle on foot. Because of significant dust created during the pursuit on the dirt road, the suspect was not observed by the pursuing deputy.

A search of the area failed to locate the suspect, and a .22-caliber rifle was located in the vehicle.

Navarro is on active Santa Barbara County probation for assault with a deadly weapon within the county but is listed as a transient. The probation office has had no contact with Navarro since it was assigned his case.

Call Deputy Doughty with any information about Navarro’s whereabouts at 805.686.5000 or 805.681.4100.