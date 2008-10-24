Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:58 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Water Polo: UCSB Outlasts UC San Diego in Marathon Match

The Gauchos stay perfect at home in securing the 10-9 win after seven overtime periods.

By Matt Hurst | October 24, 2008 | 9:39 p.m.

It took seven overtime periods, but the No. 8 UCSB men’s water polo team upset No. 7 UC San Diego on Friday afternoon at the Gauchos’ Campus Pool. In front of full stands, the Gauchos and Tritons duked it out for well more than two hours before junior Kendall Olds scored the game-winner with 36 seconds left in the fifth sudden victory overtime period to catapult UCSB to the 10-9 victory.

With the win, UCSB improved to 12-7 on the season and 4-0 at home. The game marked the Gauchos’ third straight match that was decided in sudden victory overtime, and the third with the Tritons that has been decided by one goal. UCSD won both of the previous match-ups via 12-11 scores including a sudden victory win on Oct. 12. UC San Diego falls to 14-7 on the season.

Sophomore Milos Golic led the Gauchos with four goals in the win, three of which came in the fourth quarter. The current Mountain Pacific Sports Federation goals leader stretched his scoring streak to 23 games, dating back to the 2007 season.

Sophomore goalkeeper Fraser Bunn tallied a career-best 20 saves, eclipsing his previous career-high by six saves.

The Gauchos scored the final three goals of the game and were actually down by two goals with less than a minute remaining in regulation. However, a quick steal of a ball near midpool led to a goal by Golic and with just two seconds left, Golic struck again for the equalizer.

UC San Diego scored twice in the first overtime period after Stefan Partelow gave the Gauchos an early advantage with a breakaway goal, and it wasn’t until Noah Smith scored on a man-up advantage with 2:33 left in the second overtime that UCSB evened things up.

From there, the two teams played nearly 15 minutes of scoreless water polo, battling through the remainder of the second overtime and the first four sudden victories without getting anything past either goalie.

The Gauchos fought through two man-down opportunities that UCSD had and the one time the Gauchos were a man-up, they capitalized.

With 44 seconds left in sudden victory No. 5, the Gauchos drew an ejection on the Tritons’ Adan Jerkovic and eight seconds later, Olds found the back of the net setting off a euphoric celebration by the Gaucho bench as the whole team jumped into the pool to celebrate.

UCSB’s next match will be Nov. 1 at Cal, followed by a match the next day at Pacific. The Gauchos return home on Nov. 8 to battle MPSF foe Long Beach State at Campus Pool at noon. As always, admission to UCSB home games is free.

Matt Hurst is UCSB‘s assistant athletics communications director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 