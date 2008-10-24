Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:00 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Women’s Soccer: UCSB Blanks UC Davis, Extends Win Streak to 4

Sanchez and McDonald score goals in the 2-0 victory as the Gauchos improve to 4-1-1 in Big West play.

By Bill Mahoney | October 24, 2008 | 9:28 p.m.

Freshman forward Alissa Sanchez and sophomore forward Kylie McDonald each scored goals on Friday to help the UCSB women’s soccer team to a 2-0 Big West shutout of UC Davis.

The victory extends the Gauchos’ unbeaten streak to four and improves their record to 11-5-1 overall, 4-1-1 in the Big West. The Aggies drop to 6-6-3 overall, 1-4-1 in league.

The game was scoreless for nearly the entire first half before UCSB converted with less than a minute remaining. McDonald controlled the ball along the left endline and passed to Sanchez in front. Sanchez lined a shot into the goal with 38 seconds remaining in the half for her second goal of the season.

In the second half, the Gauchos increased their lead in the 60th minute when McDonald scored from about five yards out. Jacqui Simon started the sequence near midfield and Genelle Ives fed a roller down the middle. McDonald maneuvered behind the Aggie defense and promptly scored her fourth goal of the year.

UC Davis outshot UCSB 15-9, including 7-3 in the first half. Gabina Bohlman and Lisa Kemp each had three shots while Jordan Martin and Molly Scott finished with two apiece. UCSB’s Ali Cutler picked up eight saves in winning her seventh match of the year.

The Gauchos are off for a week. On Oct. 31, they will host Long Beach State in a 7 p.m. match at Harder Stadium. The contest against the 49ers will go a long way in determining the top seeds in the Big West Tournament. Tickets to all UCSB athletics events can be purchased at the Intercollegiate Athletics Ticket Office in the ICA Building on campus, by calling 805.893.UCSB or online by clicking here.

Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s assistant athletics director of communications.

