Captain’s Log: Trolling for Adventure

I’m primed and at the ready for additional professional adventures. Chartering is slow now, and serving as executive director of SOFTIN Inc. is part time, leaving me with plenty of time — and need — for new ventures and adventures.

So, I’m looking for more work. It’s a good feeling and appeals to my adventurous spirit. It puts in mind gazing at the weather and sea conditions while preparing for a seafaring adventure of a morning, pondering the possibilities for the day.

It’s always fun to think about what might be possible. In my case, I smile at all the good work I’ve done in my life. You know of my boat captain work, my passion for it and my love of sharing the adventures. I’ve also happily run businesses as CEO and served as technical manager, department head, office manager, supervisor, technical writer, columnist, seller and buyer. I’ve built, managed and worked in nonprofit organizations, and I’ve done a great deal of lecturing, seminar speaking and teaching. I would like to apply those skills and experiences again.

As you can imagine, I’ve run a number of boats, and one of the things I’d like to do is captain and manage a private yacht.

Perhaps I smile at all the various good work I’ve done in my life because it makes me realize how and why I’ve become an adaptable skipper able to read signs and conditions, then make the best decisions under the circumstances. I love doing that, whether it’s for a day of fishing, for the immediate needs of a business unit or for long-term business goals.

Applying what I know and my adaptability to new professional adventures makes me happy. Learning new skills makes me super happy. It reminds me of when my Dad taught me to track. I wasn’t satisfied until I could track a shadow at midnight. That example may be stretching things a bit, but you get the idea.

Have you faced the need for more work? Nearly every reader should be nodding his or her head yes. Most of us have at various times through life. Looking through employment ads and work-search Web sites are common methods to land work. I like the concept of trolling for work, to put the word out to a full social network. In my case, that includes you.

I invite ideas, opportunities and offers. Contact me at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.