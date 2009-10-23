Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 11:19 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Local Leaders Power Community Initiative

Fueled by United Way research, the Power of Partnership project develops goals to help children, seniors and families

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 23, 2009 | 11:07 p.m.

It’s the result of nearly two years of study and research and involved nearly 5,000 South Coast residents.

On Wednesday, community leaders announced plans for the Power of Partnership Initiative, a massive undertaking by local organizations and nonprofits to address the needs of local children, seniors and families.

It’s a project that’s been in the works since leaders came forward in 2006 expressing the need for common goals for everyone — from infants to the elderly.

Discussions got under way, and 150 community leaders began working on a 10-year plan to best address those needs. Thousands of residents were surveyed about their goals, making the plan “truly representative of our community,” said Tom Thomas, board chairman for United Way of Santa Barbara County.

Amid the lack of a cohesive community plan, “the conclusion for these discussions was inescapable,” he said. “The traditional approaches weren’t enough.”

POPI was born out of those discussions, and some of the key goals that came forward were seeing that children, seniors and families become healthy, empowered, safe and successful.

Specific goals for children include making sure they’re ready to learn when they enter kindergarten and that they receive regular preventive health care. A goal for seniors in the plan lists facilitating independent, safe living in their homes for as long as possible.

The fact that broad-based, 10-year goals have been reached for the entire community is significant, said retired SBCC president Peter MacDougall, a member of the POPI Vision Council.

A huge influence on the POPI project was the Harlem Children’s Zone, which several members of the group visited in May to design a set of best practices for South Coast children. Helping children begin as early as possible and surrounding them with supportive adult figures are core tenets to success.

The first model project will begin with schools in Carpinteria, and will seek to pair younger children with reading mentors.

Theresa Weissglass served with the Santa Barbara Healthy Start and After-School Opportunities for Kids Program for 20 years and became “acutely aware” of the challenges faced by local families, particularly those with infants, pre-kindergartners and youths.

Infants are born with a great capacity to learn, but there’s much that gets in the way of a child’s early years of learning. “They arrive at school significantly less ready to learn in kindergarten than other children and less prepared,” Weissglass said.

Having been read to and received help with learning colors and numbers, developmental delays — if any — are already identified and addressed. “It sets children on a path for success,” she said.

Identifying neighborhoods with a high concentration of seniors also was a key step in meeting the needs of seniors, said Joyce Ellen Lippman, executive director for the Area Agency on Aging, and one goal of POPI states its intention to keep seniors safe and secure in their homes.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 