Fun and Fit: Spot Reducing — A Zap-O-Matic Myth

Q&A with K & A

It does work, if you're talking dry cleaning — or exercising all the body parts below your hair

Dear Fun and Fit: So, is there no spot reducing? As in, I can’t just do certain areas, right? Like, it has to be holistic?

— Annie, New York

Kymberly: Holy holistic, AnnGirl, no spot reducing? Dang it, and I was just about to shake my booty into toned, tight, tushy status. Maybe just another butt squeeze and I’ll zap the fat that may or may not be present, but only my undergarments know for sure.

Please, please, please, may I have some spot reducing? How about just some reducing ... of this persistent myth?

Alexandra: The only spot reducing that works involves a dry cleaner. Otherwise you’d see millions of women shaking their bellies, right?

K: I am the first — well, maybe not, but I beat Alexandra to it — to tell you that you can make certain areas look groovier and more holistic through strength training. But any overlying fat would still need to be nuked through overall, whole body, calorically burning cardio for the lean, green, muscle machine to show through.

Oh, gotta go. My vintage belly fat vibrating machine just arrived.

A: Annie, I do have some good news. You can just do certain areas. Only work the parts below your hair.

Put a big clip on your hair so it can hold still while the rest of you moves. And don’t forget that holistic means body, mind and spirit. So tone your body, tune your spirit and tame your mind!

