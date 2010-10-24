Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 10:02 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Q&A with K & A

Fun and Fit: Spot Reducing — A Zap-O-Matic Myth

It does work, if you're talking dry cleaning — or exercising all the body parts below your hair

By Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams, MA, Noozhawk Columnists | October 24, 2010 | 3:00 p.m.

Dear Fun and Fit: So, is there no spot reducing? As in, I can’t just do certain areas, right? Like, it has to be holistic?

Fun and Fit:Q and A with K and A, aka Kymberly Williams-Evans, MA, and Alexandra Williams, MA
— Annie, New York

Kymberly: Holy holistic, AnnGirl, no spot reducing? Dang it, and I was just about to shake my booty into toned, tight, tushy status. Maybe just another butt squeeze and I’ll zap the fat that may or may not be present, but only my undergarments know for sure.

Please, please, please, may I have some spot reducing? How about just some reducing ... of this persistent myth?

Alexandra: The only spot reducing that works involves a dry cleaner. Otherwise you’d see millions of women shaking their bellies, right?

K: I am the first — well, maybe not, but I beat Alexandra to it — to tell you that you can make certain areas look groovier and more holistic through strength training. But any overlying fat would still need to be nuked through overall, whole body, calorically burning cardio for the lean, green, muscle machine to show through.

Oh, gotta go. My vintage belly fat vibrating machine just arrived.

A: Annie, I do have some good news. You can just do certain areas. Only work the parts below your hair.

Put a big clip on your hair so it can hold still while the rest of you moves. And don’t forget that holistic means body, mind and spirit. So tone your body, tune your spirit and tame your mind!

Readers: Have you tried to spot-reduce? How’d that work out for ya?

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

