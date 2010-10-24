Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:56 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Photographer Kevin Steele Earns First-Place Award for Surf Shot

Rincon Point picture also featured in Men's Journal

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | October 24, 2010 | 8:05 p.m.

Santa Barbara-based photographer Kevin Steele, a frequent Noozhawk contributor, was awarded first place by the American Photographic Artists for a dynamic image captured at Rincon Point.

While the Rincon has provided a dramatic backdrop for surf photography, Steele caught a particularly impressive moment during a storm earlier this year. The image depicts a lone surfer —coincidentally, fellow Noozhawk contributor Chuck Graham — making his way down the face of an angry wave. The photo is the subject of a spread in the October issue of Men’s Journal.

“This image was a planned capture,” Steele wrote on his blog. “I knew the storm swell was coming and arranged for a loaner of a 600mm lens from Nikon Pro Services.

“I think the resulting perspective, the texture of the foam (so unusual!) and that it acts as a reflector back up into the wave makes this image work well. Many of my shots now are created — not capturing the moment as much as planning those moments with friends and models. My body of work recently is all about creating dynamic portraiture.”

For his part, Graham — a well-regarded photographer in his own right — was happy to play a role, but even happier to get the ride.

“It’s the best right-hand point break in California,” Graham told Men’s Journal, adding that the breaks can be anywhere from a quarter- to a half-mile long. “By the end your legs are screaming at you.”

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

In June, Steele was the subject of a Noozhawk feature about a series of portraits he took at the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade.

Click here for more information on Kevin Steele. Follow him on Twitter: @kevsteelephoto.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

