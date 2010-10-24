Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 10:03 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Ramada Worldwide Recognizes Ramada Limited Santa Barbara as a ‘Best of 2010’ Hotel

126-room property earns award for service, accommodations and commitment

By Drew Wakefield | October 24, 2010 | 2:13 p.m.

Ramada Limited Santa Barbara has been awarded “The Best of 2010” award by Ramada Worldwide. The designation distinguishes the hotel for its commitment to exceptional customer service, high-quality accommodations and consistent brand performance.

The award was presented at the 2010 Wyndham Hotel Group Global Conference, held last month at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

“I offer my sincere congratulations to the Ramada Limited Santa Barbara and its staff, as this award places them among the very best that the Ramada brand has to offer,” said Mark Young, Ramada brand senior vice president.

“Their continuous commitment to providing guests with unparalleled service and accommodations serves as a testament to the strength and quality of not only their hotel, but to that of the greater Ramada brand.”

The Ramada Limited, 4770 Calle Real, is a 126-room hotel that offers guests recently renovated standard and deluxe rooms with Sealy Posturepedic plush-top beds, refrigerators, microwaves, irons and ironing boards, hair dryers, free premium cable TV with HBO, in-room safes, a year-round heated pool and whirlpool, and a complimentary deluxe continental breakfast with made-to-order waffles. The award-winning beautiful Ramada Limited also offers a 24-hour business center; complimentary use of a local fitness center; free airport, Amtrak and Santa Barbara Airbus shuttle service; free parking; and free high-speed wired and wireless Internet.

The Ramada is a member of the Green Hotel Association and has a AAA Three-Diamond rating.

“This is a great honor for our hotel and a direct result of the hard work of our wonderful staff,” said Tom Patton, Ramada Limited Santa Barbara’s general manager.

Ramada Worldwide, a member of the Wyndham Hotel Group family of lodging brands, is a global chain of more than 900 midscale and upscale hotels. Most properties offer full-service restaurant and lounges, meeting space, business services, fitness room, free high-speed Internet access, expanded cable television, in-room coffee and daily newspapers. Select properties offer free continental breakfast, 24-hour mart, room service and concierge service.

Click here for reservations and information, or call 805.964.3511. Ramada hotels are independently owned and operated under franchise agreements with Ramada Worldwide, a subsidiary of Wyndham Worldwide Corp. (NYSE: WYN).

— Drew Wakefield is sales and marketing director at Ramada Limited Santa Barbara.

