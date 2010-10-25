Strong Winds Expected on South Coast, with Gale Warning Offshore

Monday and Tuesday to see gusts as high as 20 mph with canyons, passes most likely to be affected

Gusty winds are expected to rake Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Monday, but a hazardous weather warning has been issued for offshore, where gale-force winds are forecast through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service said Monday and Tuesday should be mostly sunny on the South Coast, with highs in the low 70s. West northwest winds between 10 and 15 mph are forecast through Tuesday night, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Wind-prone canyons and passes in southern Santa Barbara County are most likely to be affected.

Mariners will face gale-force winds Monday and Tuesday, and the weather service said gusts up to 60 mph are possible in the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.