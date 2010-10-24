UCSB Alumni Association Awards Joseph Pollock Honorary Alumnus Status

The UCSB Alumni Association has named philanthropist Dr. Joseph H. Pollock as an Honorary Alumnus in recognition of his vision and service as a patron of film and media studies at UCSB.

“The UC Santa Barbara Alumni Association is extremely honored to celebrate Dr. Pollock as an alumnus of UC Santa Barbara, where he has done so much to support the high caliber of the university’s academic and community missions,” said Ron Rubenstein, president of the UCSB Alumni Association board of directors.

The award highlights Pollock’s commitment and generosity over a decade that has culminated in the Pollock Theater at the UCSB Carsey-Wolf Center for Film, Television & New Media. The recently completed 300-seat theater, which will have formal openings during winter and spring, is an unparalleled state-of-the-art film, digital video and surround-sound facility.

Pollock, former president and chairman of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, envisioned the theater as a classroom by day and public theater by night, serving as a connection between the university and community. Pollock and his son, Tom, a partner in The Montecito Picture Company, are on the advisory board of the Carsey-Wolf Center.

“Dr. Pollock’s vision and philanthropy will have a lasting effect for generations to come and it will help ensure that UC Santa Barbara remains a leading educational and research institution and a cornerstone in Santa Barbara’s cultural community,” said David Marshall, executive dean of the College of Letters and Science and dean of the Humanities and Fine Arts Division.

Pollock and his wife, Helene, a noted artist, gallery owner and art collector, have been active members of the Santa Barbara community since 1986. Over the years, the Pollock family has made numerous gifts to UCSB for a variety of programs, including the Department of Film and Media Studies, the University Art Museum, the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education and the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center.

In addition, Pollock was elected a trustee of the UCSB Foundation in 1997. The Pollocks are members of the Chancellor’s Council and the Lancaster Society, UCSB giving societies.

Before moving to Santa Barbara, Pollock had a successful medical practice in Beverly Hills specializing in abdominal surgery. During his career, he served as chief of surgery at several hospitals and taught at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. A businessman, he was also chairman and CEO of Triangle Steel & Supply Co.

— Andrea Huebner is the UCSB Alumni Association’s publications director.