JM Holliday Associates Designing New Offices for Van Sande Structural Consultants

JM Holliday Associates has been selected to design new professional offices for Van Sande Structural Consultants in Santa Barbara.

The new facilities will involve a complete recycling of an existing commercial structure at 2920 De la Vina St., and will serve as new offices for Van Sande Structural Consultants, Bristol Property Management and Erie & Van Sande Civil Engineers.

The exterior of the new building was designed to improve and enhance the original Spanish Colonial Revival streetfront structure while an existing pre-engineered metal building in the rear of the property was recycled to create an open loft-type engineering studio. New energy-efficient glazing systems and skylights were utilized to provide natural day-lighting of interior spaces and new energy-efficient mechanical and electrical systems significantly reduced energy consumption exceeding Title 24 efficiency standards.

Michael Holliday AIA, LEED AP, was the principal architect for the project and Young Construction is the general contractor.

The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-November.

— Renee Johnson represents JM Holliday Associates.