Caltrans Awards $66 Million in Safe Routes to School Funding

Regional projects are designed to improve safety for students who walk or bike to school

Caltrans recently awarded $66 million to several cities, counties and regional agencies for 139 Safe Routes to School projects to improve safety for students in grades K-8 who walk and bicycle to and from school.

“By improving safety, more children are encouraged to walk and bicycle to school, ultimately resulting in healthier children and less traffic congestion,” Caltrans Acting Director Malcolm Dougherty said.

The funding was provided by the federal SRTS program. Since its inception in 2005, Caltrans has awarded $156 million for 356 SRTS projects.

Some of the notable projects in this region that have received funding include:

» Lompoc — $790,000 to construct sidewalks, curb ramps and turnouts at various locations and provide extra traffic enforcement and education in several school zones.

» Santa Barbara City and County — $575,000 to construct sidewalks, curb ramps, pedestrian islands and safety lighting at Cleveland Elementary, Patterson Road Elementary and Orcutt Junior High School.

» Santa Cruz City and County — $1.1 million to construct sidewalks, curb ramps, pedestrian islands and provide extra traffic enforcement and bicycle/pedestrian education at several elementary schools.

Caltrans works closely with a diverse group of state, local and regional stake-holders representing transportation, health, education, law enforcement and bicycle/pedestrian advocates.

— Colin Jones is the public affairs manager for Caltrans District 5.