Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:26 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Caltrans Awards $66 Million in Safe Routes to School Funding

Regional projects are designed to improve safety for students who walk or bike to school

By Colin Jones for Caltrans | October 24, 2011 | 3:12 p.m.

Caltrans recently awarded $66 million to several cities, counties and regional agencies for 139 Safe Routes to School projects to improve safety for students in grades K-8 who walk and bicycle to and from school.

“By improving safety, more children are encouraged to walk and bicycle to school, ultimately resulting in healthier children and less traffic congestion,” Caltrans Acting Director Malcolm Dougherty said.

The funding was provided by the federal SRTS program. Since its inception in 2005, Caltrans has awarded $156 million for 356 SRTS projects.

Some of the notable projects in this region that have received funding include:

» Lompoc — $790,000 to construct sidewalks, curb ramps and turnouts at various locations and provide extra traffic enforcement and education in several school zones.

» Santa Barbara City and County — $575,000 to construct sidewalks, curb ramps, pedestrian islands and safety lighting at Cleveland Elementary, Patterson Road Elementary and Orcutt Junior High School.

» Santa Cruz City and County — $1.1 million to construct sidewalks, curb ramps, pedestrian islands and provide extra traffic enforcement and bicycle/pedestrian education at several elementary schools.

Caltrans works closely with a diverse group of state, local and regional stake-holders representing transportation, health, education, law enforcement and bicycle/pedestrian advocates.

— Colin Jones is the public affairs manager for Caltrans District 5.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 