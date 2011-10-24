Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:20 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Hollandia Produce of Carpinteria Receives Award for Excellence in Packagaging

Company designs an innovative Squircle clamshell carton for its Live Gourmet Living Lettuces

By Jennifer Goddard for Hollandia Produce LLC | October 24, 2011 | 7:53 p.m.

Hollandia Produce LLC’s new Squircle clamshell and accompanying harness-style shipping carton has won one of five 2011 PMA Impact Awards for Excellence in Packaging.

In its fifth year, the PMA Impact Award is presented to companies recognized for maximizing all opportunities to sell more fresh produce and floral products through innovative packaging.

Packaging submissions are awarded points based upon excellence in the following areas: marketing design and messaging, food safety, supply chain efficiencies/functionality, sustainability/environmental impact and consumer convenience.

“It’s an honor to be named one of this year’s winners and to receive the recognition from our fellow produce professionals,” Hollandia Produce CEO Pete Overgaag said. “The Squircle is the result of years of companywide investments of time, talent and financial resources to achieve the ultimate package for our Live Gourmet Living Lettuces. Every aspect of our new package was examined to see how we could optimize the new design to ensure we met and exceeded all merchandising, physical protection, food safety, sustainability, transportation and packaging criteria.”

“The new Squircle design is an attractive improvement on the antiquated design of our original package that will help differentiate our Live Gourmet Living Butter Lettuce from all other living lettuce grower shippers,” Marketing Director Vincent Choate said.

An eye-catching, colorful and communicative label complements the new design and acts as a tamper evident seal for the new package. Target consumer and frequent user focus group studies suggest the new optimized design achieves the goal of continued brand recognition while attracting first-time buyers with its colorful and distinctive design.

The new Squircle clamshell package meets and exceeds merchandising, physical protection, food safety, sustainability and transportation packaging criteria for the 21st century.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Hollandia Produce LLC.

