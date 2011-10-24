Kirk Walters Joins Santa Barbara Bank & Trust as Senior Program Manager

He will be responsible for the bank's systems development and project management

Kirk Walters has joined Santa Barbara Bank & Trust as a senior program manager.

In his new role, he will be responsible for systems development and project management across all of the bank’s business lines. He has extensive experience in banking IT environments and a proven record of accomplishment in management of complex technology projects.

Before joining SBB&T, Walters was a business strategy manager with Harris Bank in Chicago, where he led a team of 70 and was responsible for management of Fidelity National Information Services’ relationship with Harris Bank.

“Kirk has outstanding skills in leadership, collaboration and managing cross-functional teams,” said Don Shewmaker, senior vice president and bank operations executive. “He brings additional expertise in developing and implementing innovative approaches and IT solutions for our clients. We are very fortunate to have him on our team.”

Walters and his family will be relocating to Santa Barbara and look forward to becoming involved in the community and with local nonprofit organizations. They have participated in numerous fundraising activities for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Chicago.

Walters received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Tulsa and his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.