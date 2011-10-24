San Marcos Marching Band, Colorguard Win Second Straight Competition

The Royals are in first place in the SCSBOA grid standings for all participating 1A bands

The San Marcos High School Marching Band and Colorguard placed first at the Baldwin Park Field Competition on Saturday.

This was a SCSBOA (Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association) event that was split into six divisions. The divisions are based on the size of the participating marching band, with San Marcos competing in the 1A Division.

With a score of 64.3, San Marcos scored the highest in all five major scoring categories. These categories include music, visual, general effect, percussion and auxiliary (colorguard).

This is the second win in as many weeks, after winning the Rowland Heights Field Competition last week. San Marcos is in first place overall in the SCSBOA grid standings for all participating 1A bands.

The San Marcos Marching Band and Colorguard are under the direction of Michael Kiyoi and will compete at Moorpark High School in two weeks.

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.