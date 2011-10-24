Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:24 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Channels Honored for Excellence in Programming

The station and the Santa Barbara County Education Office bring home top honors in WAVE awards

By Keri Stokstad for the Santa Barbara Channels | October 24, 2011 | 6:26 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Channels proudly announces that Innovations in Education took top honors in the Educational Access Professional category at the Alliance for Community Media Western Alliance Video Excellence (WAVE) awards.

Since its inception in 1988, the WAVE awards have recognized and promoted the best in local community programming for programs produced by professional staff and community volunteers in California, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado and Arizona.

Innovations in Education is a monthly chronicle of innovative teaching countywide, produced by the Santa Barbara County Education Office in partnership with the Santa Barbara Channels.

Seven locally produced programs were nominated as finalists in the highly competitive competition, including Talking with Teachers, another program produced by the Santa Barbara Education Office, and Healthy for Life, produced by the Santa Barbara Channels in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

“We are extremely proud that our partnership efforts to produce informational, local content are being recognized in the education category,” said Keri Stokstad, executive director of the Santa Barbara Channels. “With the new studios opening soon at 329 S. Salinas and a renewed focus on training, youth media and community development, we expect continued success and recognition in for both the Education and Public Access channels.”

Several community producers were also recognized at the WAVE Awards. Just Between Us!, produced by William Smithers and Lorrie Hull-Smithers, received two nominations in the Talk Show Issues category.

“Lorrie and Bill interview some of the area’s most interesting people,” Stokstad said. “You can tune in to Channel 17 on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and check the schedule on our website for additional airtimes.”

The full list of programs that were recognized at the WAVE Awards:

» Just Between Us!, featuring guest Audrey Addison Williams (Talk Show Issues Community Producer category) produced by William Smithers and Lorrie Hull-Smithers

» Just Between Us!, featuring guest Arnold Jaffe (Talk Show Issues Community Producer category) produced by William Smithers and Lorrie Hull-Smithers

» Poems for Santa Barbara (Experimental/Innovative Professional category) produced by the Santa Barbara Channels and community producer David Starkey

» The 24th Annual CA Avocado Festival (Community Event, Professional category) produced by the Santa Barbara Channels

» Healthy for Life/Cooking for Life (Special Audience Programming, Professional category) produced by the Santa Barbara Channels and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department (Scott McCann)

» Talking with Teachers, produced by the Santa Barbara County Education Office (Wendy Shelton and Annette Gerson)

» Innovations in Education, produced by the Santa Barbara County Education Office (Wendy Shelton and Annette Gerson)

— Keri Stokstad is executive director of the Santa Barbara Channels.

 
