Kids Put Their Best Feet Forward for Santa Barbara Christian School’s Youth Races

Event hits the mark in raising more than $20,000 for a scholarship fund and in encouraging physical fitness for younger ages

More than 100 kids in kindergarten through eighth grade ran, sprinted and jumped their way through the Santa Barbara Youth Races, a fun-filled track meet held Oct. 15 at SBCC’s La Playa Stadium.

In an effort to pass down healthy lifestyles to the next generation, Santa Barbara Christian School’s Youth Races served the dual purpose of raising funds — more than $20,000 this year — for the scholarship fund for the school as well as providing a venue for youths to compete in a track meet.

“We think the time is right to encourage physical fitness in the younger ages,” committee chairman David Goss said. “As many know, childhood obesity is approaching pandemic status in our country. To make matters worse, many schools have had to cut their P.E. programs and other extracurricular activities due to budget constraints.”

It was for those reasons and a passion to promote good health at the youngest ages that Santa Barbara Christian School decided to launch the event.

The Youth Races included the 100m, 4x100m, 400m, 4x400m, 1500m (1 mile), long jump and high jump, and a casual run/walk to complete the day. The top three contestants of the individual and team events all received medals.

Goss also had high praise for the event’s volunteers, parents and officials.

“A big thank you to Betsy Coffin and Alexandra Iorio for their promotion to local businesses and friends, and to Tracey Goss and Katherine Farhadian for their amazing job of organizing volunteers and the participants,” he said. “We also want to thank the fine people at Club West for officiating the event with professionalism and high standards and great attitudes — Larry Antoniazzi and Beverly Lewis in particular, and Stan Archuletta for his ability to jump in and assist with the starting of the individual races so effectively.”

All contestants received a T-shirt and goody bag. Sponsors included Deckers Outdoor Corp., Davies, Jordano’s, Toyota of Santa Barbara, Hydrex Pest Control, Merrill Lynch, Brophy Brothers, The Habit, FRS and Paper Moon Printing.

— Noozhawk marketing director Melinda Johansson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or by calling 805.456.7196. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.