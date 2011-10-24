Santa Barbara County Launches New Home Upgrade Program

For Santa Barbara County homeowners seeking a higher level of home comfort and wanting to lower their utility bills, there’s a new county program aimed at helping residents add and afford energy-smart upgrades to their homes.

emPowerSBC and Energy Upgrade California have teamed up to offer county homeowners long-term, low-interest financing, access to qualified contractors and big utility rebates to help them make energy efficient changes to their homes while creating local green jobs.

Learn more at a free event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Special guests will include Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, and 3rd District Supervisor Doreen Farr.

Click here to register.

Event attendees will have an opportunity to:

» Learn about rebates a of up to $4,000 and other incentives for home energy projects.

» Access low-cost financing offered by local lending partners CoastHills Federal Credit Union and Ventura County Credit Union.

» Meet program representatives and local contractors.

» Tour an exhibitor showcase of energy-efficiency services.

» Complete an “Energy Upgrade Passport” to win prizes such as free home energy assessment (generously donated by Allen Associates).

Click here for an energy assessment video.

— James Joyce is a field representative of Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.