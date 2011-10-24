Police Report Counters ‘Excessive Force’ Accusations

Santa Barbara officer accused of beating and Tasering a motorist says driver had a suspended license, was on probation and resisted arrest, but witnesses say response went too far

The motorist allegedly punched and Tasered repeatedly by a Santa Barbara police officer during a Friday night traffic stop is a local handyman who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and resisting an officer.

Witnesses to the incident told Noozhawk on Saturday that a police officer followed the driver, 50-year-old Tony Vincent Denunzio, off of Las Positas Road about 9:40 p.m. Friday into the parking lot near Gelson’s Market, 3305 State St.

Denunzio reportedly got out of his vehicle and the officer ordered him to get down on the ground, according to witnesses Ellen and John Hunter. The Hunters were walking back to their San Roque home after dinner at Harry’s Plaza Café when they saw the two vehicles pull into the Loreto Plaza parking lot.

Officer Aaron Tudor was on uniformed patrol when he observed a black 2007 Chevy Avalanche making lane changes between traffic without signaling on Las Positas, a vehicle-code violation, according to the incident report he wrote.

“The driver, Tony Vincent Denunzio, immediately exited the vehicle and refused to follow verbal commands. A physical altercation ensued,” the report states.

According to the Hunters, that “altercation” consisted of the police officer punching the driver in the head “out of nowhere” and pushing him flat to the ground, all while yelling at him to “stop resisting arrest.”

Another witness, Jeff Restivo, said the driver repeatedly yelled, “I’m not resisting! Why are you hitting me?” and kept asking the police officer what he wanted him to do.

Tudor’s report states that Denunzio “physically resisted by tensing his body and refusing to place his hands behind his back,” in violation of Penal Code 148 (a): resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

Tudor also wrote that a Department of Motor Vehicles check of Denunzio’s truck showed he had a suspended license and is on probation for driving under the influence.

“I could smell the odor of alcohol on Denunzio,” he added.

Tudor’s report said Denunzio was arrested on suspicion of DUI and violation of DUI probation, but the booking report at the Santa Barbara County Jail includes two additional charges: resisting an officer and unlicensed driver. The four misdemeanors totaled $10,000 in bail, but Tudor wrote that he was opposed to having Denunzio released on his own recognizance because he “resisted arrest.”

It’s unclear if or when Denunzio was booked into jail, since police get Tasered individuals medically cleared at a local hospital before taking them to jail or anywhere else. The medical and housing information on the booking report was blank, including the area for “obvious injuries at time of booking.” An Officer Cardena is listed as the transporting officer.

Restivo said the officer punched the man “two or three times” in the kidney area and then stood over him and “punched him four or five times in the face — hard.” He said witnesses could hear the blows clearly from about 20 feet away.

Then, the witnesses told Noozhawk, the officer took out his Taser and zapped the man in the back.

“The guy tried to scoot away and the cop kept Tasering him,” said Restivo, who was heading into Harry’s with his wife when the incident occurred.

Restivo and the Hunters said about a dozen people had gathered near the scene and were pleading with the officer to stop striking and Tasering the man, who they said was not resisting the officer and was neither aggressive nor belligerent.

“What are you doing?! He’s not doing anything!” they said they yelled, but they added that the officer just kept repeating his command to “stop resisting.”

By that point, they said, the man was crying out for help from bystanders, who had moved to within about 10 feet of the pair.

“Please help me, please help me,” he called out to them.

Ellen Hunter called 9-1-1 and, moments later, additional police cars arrived on the scene.

Sgt. Jill Beecher, Monday’s watch commander, said she didn’t have more information about the incident but that Tudor had “asked for Code 3 cover, which means he’s asking for help.” She also confirmed that police take anyone who has been Tasered or has other injuries to the hospital.

A second police officer helped handcuff the driver and another took witness statements, but appeared to be challenging witness accounts, Hunter said.

“He said the incident probably wasn’t a minute and a half like we said, and probably not 15 punches or as many Tases as we said,” said Hunter, who along with Restivo stood by their accounts that the man was Tasered at least 10 times.

Police Lt. James Pfleging, who was the incident commander Friday evening, told Noozhawk on Saturday that he had not yet read the incident report or talked with the officers involved, but he said the command staff would investigate the accusations.

“It’s something we take very seriously,” he said. “We would never want something like this to happen with one of our officers.”

District Attorney Joyce Dudley said she spoke with Santa Barbara police officers and her own staff on Sunday and again on Monday about the incident.

“It’s my understanding that once SBPD completes its investigation, all reports related to this incident will be sent to my office,” she said, adding that she hasn’t been told when this will happen.

“When this information is received by my office, we will carefully investigate all allegations,” she told Noozhawk. “All of us in law enforcement take allegations of excessive force, as well as allegations of obstructing or resisting a police officer, very seriously; hence, we will treat this matter with the integrity and thoroughness it deserves.”

Dudley also said she would not comment on the state of the evidence during the investigation, but would address the media as soon as any filing decisions have been reached.

“I know that time is of the essence because the community is aware, and understandably concerned, about what has been reported by the media, but due process and justice can not be rushed,” she said.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates on this developing story.

