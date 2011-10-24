Santa Barbara Symphony Receives Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

It's one of just two symphonies out of 56 reviewed to receive the highest-possible designation

The Santa Barbara Symphony has been recognized as a “Four Star Charity” by top charity evaluator Charity Navigator.

The symphony is one of just two symphonies to receive a four-star rating, the highest rating possible, out of the 56 symphony orchestras reviewed by Charity Navigator. The four-star rating indicates that the symphony “exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in its cause.”

“Congratulations to our board, our staff, our donors and our patrons for making this achievement possible,” said David Grossman, executive director of the Santa Barbara Symphony. “The four-star rating is an important validation of our good governance, fiscal responsibility for all those who entrusting us to serve our community.”

Charity Navigator works to advance a more efficient and responsive philanthropic marketplace by evaluating the financial health and accountability and transparency of America’s largest charities. Charity Navigator evaluates more than 5,500 nonprofits and charities and influences more than $10 billion in charitable giving.

The Santa Barbara Symphony is:

» One of only two of the 51 symphony orchestras rated by Charity Navigator to receive the four-star rating.

» The only symphony orchestra in California rated by Charity Navigator to achieve the four-star rating.

» One of only four of 33 California-based performing arts organizations rated by Charity Navigator to receive the four-star rating

The Santa Barbara Symphony is celebrated for its unique ability to deliver brilliant orchestral concerts while maintaining a strong commitment to education and community engagement. Click here for more information about the 2011-12 season and more.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Symphony.