Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 8:07 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Fire on Alert With Gusty Conditions Expected

Winds of 35 to 45 mph are possible overnight and into Thursday

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 25, 2012 | 1:28 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is increasing staffing levels to deal with the heightened risk of wildfire due to winds expected to buffet the region through Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory on Wednesday, saying that moderate northerly winds would hit the area in the evening and into Thursday morning. Winds of 35 to 45 mph are expected, and the advisory will remain in effect from 8 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday.

In the statement, the NWS said that winds beginning Thursday evening and lasting into Friday night would be “the first notable Santa Ana wind event of the season.”

As the winds increase, the relative humidity in the air will decrease — a combination that could result in an extended period of critical fire conditions, the advisory said.

Just one week ago, the Lookout Fire broke out near Painted Cave above Highway 154, burning 45 acres, threatening homes and prompting evacuations before it was contained.

Sundowner winds that were expected never materialized, helping firefighters control the blaze with no structure damage.

Winds expected Thursday could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, and the NWS cautioned drivers on local highways — especially near Gaviota, San Marcos Pass and below the hills of Montecito.

Noozhawk spoke Wednesday afternoon with Capt. David Sadecki, who said the county Fire Department is continuing to monitor the situation.

The department requested assistance Wednesday from CalFire, the state agency, which agreed to stage five engines and a leader in Carpinteria as a precaution, Sadecki said.

Four hand crews were being sent from Ventura County, and county fire will increase staffing even more by 8 a.m. Thursday, when three engines, a water tender and a battalion chief will join the watch.

A red flag alert for the county hasn’t been issued yet, which takes into account wind speed, humidity and temperature, and though humidity has been dropping, it isn’t low enough to trigger a warning, Sadecki said.

“We are continuing to monitor weather conditions, and are in constant communication with the National Weather Service as well as all the other departments,” he said.

Sadecki encouraged anyone who spots any sign of smoke to report it by calling 911, and to use extreme caution if using spark-producing machinery in brush areas.

He also encouraged the public to have an evacuation plan in place and identify two exit routes from their neighborhoods, to evacuate if asked by fire or law enforcement officials, and to report any suspicious people or vehicles.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 