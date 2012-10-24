Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 8:22 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
Firestones to Remember Jim Lindsey, Honor Work of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

By Jennifer Guess for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | October 24, 2012 | 11:57 a.m.

Brooks and Kate Firestone invite the community to join them for a special evening honoring their late friend, Jim Lindsey, and to recognize the compassionate care and supportive services provided by Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Jim Lindsey
The Firestones and VNHC will host a reception in remembrance of Lindsey from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, 3596 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez. The evening will include wine donated by Curtis Winery, seasonal hors d’oeuvres, and a brief program including a remembrance by Brooks Firestone.

Lindsey was an active Santa Ynez Valley community member for more than 30 years with his wife, Charlotte.

As a member of the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation since the early 1990s, Lindsey led a multimillion-dollar capital campaign for the hospital, and he served as president of the hospital foundation board for seven years. He also served on the capital campaign for the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, as senior warden at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, co-chairman of the Carriage Classic fundraiser, a member of the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Society board and a volunteer with the Friends of the Library.

Lindsey was a member of the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club since 1994 and was a Paul Harris Fellow, a distinction for those who have made significant contributions to Rotary. In his later years, Lindsey struggled with both cancer and Parkinson’s disease, and at age 78, he passed away Dec. 27, 2011.

Firestone counts Lindsey as one of his closest friends — so close, in fact, he was one of the very few to edit his most recent book, Evensong. Firestone’s book is a biographical memoir about Brooks and his wife, Kate, entering into retirement years and finding a new passion in choral singing. The book particularly illustrates the importance of finding an active pursuit later in life. Both Firestone and Lindsey agreed on the necessity of staying engaged after retirement, and they often enjoyed this time with their families together.

The hospice nurses of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care in the valley cared for Lindsey at the end of his life. The Firestones, along with so many of Lindsey’s friends in the valley, found comfort knowing that he and his family were in good hands under the care of VNHC.

“This event is an opportunity for Kate and I, as well as our friends, and Visiting Nurse supporters in the Santa Ynez Valley, to express our gratitude to the organization, and honor the vital services they provide to our community,” Brooks Firestone said. “Thanks to Visiting Nurse, we now understand that through compassionate hospice care, even the most difficult end-of-life times can grow into meaningful, life-long memories to cherish forever.”

For more information about this event or to RSVP, contact Rachel Wilkinson at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.690.6261. Tickets are $35 per person or $50 per couple.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

