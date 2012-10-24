Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 8:11 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Gang Member Identified as Suspect in Isla Vista Stabbings

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 24, 2012 | 7:26 p.m.

Law enforcement officials have released the name of the woman they believe is responsible for a stabbing in Isla Vista that left five people hurt.

Quiana Edwards
Quiana Edwards, 22, is the suspect in the Oct. 7 stabbing on the 6600 block of Abrego Road that left five people with stab wounds, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help finding her.

Around 12:40 a.m. Oct. 7, deputies and officers from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol responded to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital after medical staff reported that two stabbing victims had shown up in the emergency room from the Abrego Road incident.

Deputies reported that several additional assault victims had arrived at other local hospitals, all associated with the same fight.

Law enforcement began searching for a woman who was seen leaving the fight and described as a Hispanic woman in her 20s.

Sgt. Mark Williams said Wednesday that Edwards is a documented Ventura Avenue gang member and has an active warrant out for her immediate arrest.

She is wanted for felony assault with a deadly weapon and criminal gang enhancement, and is the primary suspect in all five of the stabbings, Williams said.

Her bail amount, if located, is set at $130,000.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Edwards is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department tip line at 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

