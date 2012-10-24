Girls Inc. of Santa Barbara Hosting Celebration Luncheon

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara will hold its 11th Annual Celebration Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

Master of Ceremonies Carina Corral of KSBY will introduce featured speaker Marilyn Tam, whose compelling personal and professional accomplishments are truly an inspiration.

Tam grew up in poverty as a child laborer in China and went on to become an international business leader who worked in executive roles for global companies, including Nike, Reebok and Aveda.

Her story is an inspiring example of what can be achieved when one pursues his or her dreams.

This year’s luncheon will feature the inaugural Strong, Smart, and Bold Awards honoring individuals and organizations that embody the mission of Girls Inc. — “inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold.” This year’s honorees are Nancy Failing, Perri Harcourt, Lorraine and Stephanie Wilson, and the employee volunteers of Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Tickets are $95. To RSVP, call Beth Cleary at 805.963.4757 x10 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here for more information about Girls Inc.

— Beth Cleary is a public relations and administrative coordinator for Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.