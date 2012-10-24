City of Goleta Adopts Green Building Program

The Goleta City Council demonstrated its commitment to sustainability when it adopted a largely voluntary Green Building Program last week.

The new program will take effect Jan. 1 and will include access to free resources such as information about green building best practices, utility rebates and financing options.

To promote the use of green building practices, the program will also offer a variety of incentives, including a rebate of 50 percent of the land use permit fees for residential projects that voluntarily meet certain standards or complete the Energy Upgrade California and/or emPowerSBC programs.

The Green Building Program was developed over the past two years through a community stakeholder process that included the city’s advisory group, known as the Green Ribbon Committee. The committee included representatives from the design, construction and development communities.

“I’d like to acknowledge all those who participated in the development of the Green Building Program,” Mayor Ed Easton said. “This process was a collaborative effort that will ultimately lead to a meaningful and effective program that encourages healthier and more efficient buildings in our community.”

Those applications requesting a legislative action from the City Council, such as a rezone, will have to meet a few mandatory requirements, including the incorporation of solar and electric vehicle readiness into their projects.

Leading by example, the council committed to a higher standard for its own government facilities on Oct. 2, when it adopted a policy requiring LEED Silver certification for most new city buildings.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.