Jump Down the Rabbit Hole with Laguna Blanca’s Owls in Wonderland Carnival

Don’t be late for this very important date! Laguna Blanca School invites the entire community to the third annual Owls in Wonderland Carnival at the Montecito school campus, 260 San Ysidro Road, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4.

Stop by Laguna Blanca School for an enchanting day filled with fun and interactive games and all kinds of activities geared for children ages 3 to 10.

Admission and activities are free, and complimentary valet parking will be available.

A Laguna tradition, the Owls in Wonderland Carnival is inspired by the school’s owl mascot, named Swoop, and the timeless tale of Alice in Wonderland. Carnival highlights will include a mad scientist, royal croquet, arts and crafts, tea parties, live white rabbits and owls, and of course Alice.

Laguna parents, teachers and students from the Hope Ranch campus will be volunteering at the event to assist young carnival guests in a variety of booths and activities. Adding to the festive spirit and befitting the Alice in Wonderland theme, volunteers will be dressed as characters from the story. Food for purchase by Tinkers and Surf Dog.

For more information about the event, call Kim Romanov at 805.695.8143, or contact Tara Broucqsault at 805.687.1752 x209 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.