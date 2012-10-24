Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 8:20 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Bank & Trust Reports Continued Profitability, Growth

By Carolyn Tulloh for Montecito Bank & Trust | October 24, 2012 | 1:48 p.m.

Montecito Bank & Trust reported Wednesday that it ended the third quarter with year-to-date net profit of $8.77 million, slightly down from $9.25 million for the same period last year.

Assets grew more than $20 million from the same period last year, a reflection of continued strong deposit growth. Assets as of the end of the quarter were $1.047 billion, compared with $1.024 billion a year ago.

The bank also ended the quarter with a strong total risk-based capital ratio of 13.73 percent, well above the 10 percent regulatory minimum to be considered well-capitalized.

The bank’s deposits have grown to $905.5 million, up from $860 million a year ago, as the bank continues to welcome increasing numbers of new customers.

“Our solid financial performance and extremely strong liquidity position ensures that the bank continues to be well positioned,” said Janet Garufis, president and chief executive officer of Montecito Bank & Trust.

The bank’s total loans have remained relatively flat at $484.3 million at quarter end, down from $508.1 million a year ago.

Montecito Bank & Trust, an S Corporation, is a locally owned community bank founded in 1975 with branch offices in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura and Westlake Village. The bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers, including business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate finance; SBA loans; consumer loans; credit cards; merchant services; and online services, including mobile banking and cash management.

Its Wealth Management Division, with locations in Montecito, Solvang and Ventura, provides full investment management as well as trust services for all branch office markets.

Montecito Bank & Trust received a 2011 designation of a Super Premier Performing Bank by The Findley Reports, an independent service that rates the annual financial performance of California banks. The Findley Reports has designated Montecito Bank & Trust as a Premier Performing or Super Premier Performing bank 26 times in its 37-year history.

— Carolyn Tulloh is the director of marketing for Montecito Bank & Trust.

