Nominations Close Today for Goleta’s Finest

On Nov. 28, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will be honoring Goleta’s Finest with a “Celebration of Our Community.”

If you know of someone within our community deserving special recognition for their activities, then here’s your chance to nominate them for this prestigious award.

To nominate, please click on the link below. Several recommendations may be made, but only one for each category should be submitted. Nominations must be turned in by this Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Categories for nominations are as follows: Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Science and Technology, Educator(s) of the Year, Student of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Woman of the Year and Man of the Year.

Click here for more information and to see past winners.

Click here for a nomination form.

Click here to nominate online.