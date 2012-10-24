Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 8:21 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Goleta Honors Debbie Weaver, Mike Parsons with Paul Harris Fellow Award

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | October 24, 2012 | 12:02 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Goleta recently honored long-standing members Debbie Weaver and Mike Parsons with the prestigious Paul Harris Fellow Award.

Weaver is a committed volunteer for the Dos Pueblos Little League Challengers, a baseball team for those with disabilities who compete on Saturdays at Girsh Park.

Both Weaver and Parsons are committed volunteers helping plan and participate at the Rotary’s annual fireworks Event to help raise money for local scholarships. Whenever Rotary is there with a community project, you will see Weaver and Parsons working hard to make this a better world.

Parsons is chair for International Services and has a passion for the water grant that was written for the school filters in Mexico in 2010.

“Everything starts with clean water and sanitation,” he said. “If we don’t have clean water, then we are sick all the time; if we are sick all the time, then we can’t go to school; if we can’t go to school, then we do not get an education; if we don’t get an education, then we can’t get a decent job; if we can’t get a decent job, then we can’t take care of our family’s or have enough to eat.”

The presentation of the Paul Harris Fellow Award is the Rotary Foundation’s way of expressing its appreciation for a substantial contribution to its humanitarian and educational programs. It is named for founder Paul Harris, a Chicago lawyer who started Rotary International with three business associates in 1905.

Rotarians often designate a Paul Harris Fellow as a tribute to a person whose life demonstrates a shared purpose with the objectives of the Rotary Foundation. Congratulations to Weaver and Parsons for earning the prestigious Paul Harris Fellow Award.

The Rotary Club of Goleta invites you to its dinner meetings, at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta. Enjoy meeting vibrant dedicated men and women and become a part of our active Rotary Club of Goleta.

For more information, contact membership chair Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or club President Paul Clayton at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

