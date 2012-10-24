Santa Barbara Autism Walk to Kick Off Saturday at East Beach

Experience the power of a community united by autism at the fourth annual Santa Barbara Walk Now for Autism Speaks at 10 a.m. Saturday at East Beach.

The event will kick off at the corner of Corona Del Mar and Cabrillo Boulevard, where an anticipated 1,500 people will walk for autism awareness.



Powered by volunteers and families with loved ones on the autism spectrum, this fundraising effort generates vital funds for autism research, awareness and family services. Autism is the fastest-growing serious developmental disorder, with 1 in every 88 American children affected.

Celebrity walk attendees include Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, master of ceremonies Andrew Firestone, Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal, District Attorney Joyce Dudley and Sheriff Bill Brown.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and the walk at 10:30 a.m.

The 2011 walk hosted 1,200 people and raised $134,000.

— Jess Block is a publicist for Santa Barbara Walk Now for Autism Speaks.