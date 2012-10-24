Jeannie Bertoli Offering Free Class on ‘Finding the Mystic Within’

A free class titled “Finding the Mystic Within” will be offered by writer and teacher Jeannie Bertoli from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 27, in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Bertoli, known as “Dr. B” to clients, opened a Santa Barbara office in August after leaving her 10-year practice in Washington, D.C.

On the East Coast, Bertoli specialized in working with high-conflict couples who were on the brink of breaking up and who might have been in post-despair.

“They were asking, ‘Should we still stay married?’” she said.

Now, Bertoli specializes in teaching people to live with an entirely different life focus.

“Instead of focusing on the outside world and its many stimuli, I help people come back to themselves and their connection with ‘All That Is,’” she said. “So many are ready, so many have been ignoring the inner callings of their hearts and are ready to change their lives.”

Bertoli has a doctorate from Florida State University in marriage and family therapy and a master’s degree from East Carolina University in child development and family therapy. She completed her undergraduate work in business, computer science and management.

“My heart beats business,” Bertoli said.

Why did she choose Santa Barbara to open her office?

“I really felt drawn to here. I received great experience in the belly of the beast,” she said, referring to Washington, D.C. “There, I developed a specialty in high-conflict couples who were dealing with affairs, deciding whether or not to stay married, and generally couples who didn’t like their level of conflict on were on the brink.”

With her new specialty, Bertoli is completing her soon-to-be-published book, For All Who Hunger: How to Leave Societal Influences Behind and Life the Life You Were Meant to Live. She has scheduled a March 7 book signing at Chaucer’s Bookstore in Santa Barbara.

As a therapist, she works locally as well as nationally, using the online video service Skype.

Bertoli also writes a biweekly blog and provides traditional psychotherapy and lectures and workshops. She lectures about consciousness shifting and finding peace of mind in a time of chaos.