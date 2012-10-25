Tractor Runs Over Farmworker in Field Near Orcutt

A farmworker was hospitalized Thursday after he was run over by a tractor while working in a field northeast of Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The victim, whose name was not released, was airlifted by a Calstar helicopter to a local hospital with moderate injuries, said fire Capt. David Sadecki. Details about his condition were not immediately available.

Firefighters and paramedics were called out at about 10:25 a.m., Sadecki said, but had difficulty finding the victim because they initially were given inaccurate information about where the accident had occurred.

However, they eventually found the victim, in a field about half a mile off the roadway in the 3600 block of Telephone Road, Sadecki said.

