Great Gatsby! It’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel School’s Auction

The 25th auction anniversary gala will feature Horatio Alger Award winner Lee Mikles as the guest speaker.

Lee Mikles, co-founder of FutureFuel Corp. and recipient of a 2008 Horatio Alger Award from the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, will be the honored guest speaker at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School’s 25th Auction Anniversary Fundraiser Dinner Dance.

The 1920s-themed Great Gatsby Gala starts at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort , 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Santa Barbara’s own “Man About Town,” John Palminteri , is master of ceremonies and the night features a special appearance by the Santa Barbara Silver Follies and dancing to the music of Les Rose Ensemble.

Funds raised directly benefit Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, 530 Hot Springs Road, a K-8 Catholic day school associated with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and the Western Catholic Education Association.

For tickets, call 805.969.5965. Click here for more information on Our Lady of Mount Carmel School.

Jennifer Caesar is owner of Santa Barbara My Gym.