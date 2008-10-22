Great Gatsby! It’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel School’s Auction
The 25th auction anniversary gala will feature Horatio Alger Award winner Lee Mikles as the guest speaker.
By Jennifer Caesar | October 22, 2008 | 10:46 p.m.
Lee Mikles, co-founder of FutureFuel Corp. and recipient of a 2008 Horatio Alger Award from the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, will be the honored guest speaker at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School’s 25th Auction Anniversary Fundraiser Dinner Dance.
The 1920s-themed Great Gatsby Gala starts at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort
, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Santa Barbara’s own “Man About Town,” John Palminteri
, is master of ceremonies and the night features a special appearance by the Santa Barbara Silver Follies
and dancing to the music of Les Rose Ensemble.
Funds raised directly benefit Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, 530 Hot Springs Road, a K-8 Catholic day school associated with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and the Western Catholic Education Association.
For tickets, call 805.969.5965. Click here for more information on Our Lady of Mount Carmel School.
Jennifer Caesar is owner of Santa Barbara My Gym.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.