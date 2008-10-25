Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:48 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 

Open Alternative School Hosting School Board Candidates Forum

By Barbara Keyani | October 25, 2008 | 9:55 p.m.

The Open Alternative School Student Council will host a forum for candidates running for Santa Barbara School District’s Board of Education.

The forum will take place in the OAS Learning Center, 4025 Foothill Road in Santa Barbara, at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The public is invited.

Student Council members representing all K-8 classes have been discussing the upcoming election and particularly the work of the board of education. They have come up with questions they wish to ask and will be running the forum.

Later in the day, Student Council members will exercise their right to vote and the results will be published in the OAS newsletter.

The OAS candidates forum is a longtime tradition. The Student Council has been holding a forum and voting for the last eight school board elections (16 years).

For more information, call Lisa Kirwan at OAS at 805.683.3127.

Barbara Keyani is the Santa Barbara School District’s administrative services and communications coordinator.

