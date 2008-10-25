Open Alternative School Hosting School Board Candidates Forum

The Open Alternative School Student Council will host a forum for candidates running for Santa Barbara School District’s Board of Education.
The forum will take place in the OAS Learning Center, 4025 Foothill Road in Santa Barbara, at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The public is invited.
Later in the day, Student Council members will exercise their right to vote and the results will be published in the OAS newsletter.
The OAS candidates forum is a longtime tradition. The Student Council has been holding a forum and voting for the last eight school board elections (16 years).
For more information, call Lisa Kirwan at OAS at 805.683.3127.
Barbara Keyani is the Santa Barbara School District’s administrative services and communications coordinator.