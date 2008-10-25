Soccer: Knight Kicks In 4 Goals In 19 Minutes of 6-1 Rout

First-place SBCC nets its fifth straight win with the victory over L.A. Mission.

Mark Knight poured in four second-half goals Friday afternoon to spark the first-place Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team to a 6-1 victory over L.A. Mission. It was the fifth straight win and seventh in eight games for the Vaqueros (12-4, 7-1), who lead second-place Oxnard by eight points in the Western State Conference race.

“It was just one of those games where your chances go in,” said Knight, after taking over the state lead in goals (18) and boosting his point total to 43, one shy of the state lead. “It all came together.”

Knight, an Englishman who led all California scorers last year with 28 goals and 61 points, extended the 2-1 halftime lead with a goal in the 62nd minute after a through ball from Molineaux. He added three more scores in the 73rd, 75th and 81st minutes on assists from Craig Davies, Stuart Kirk and Luke Chambers.

Knight, who hadn’t scored more than two goals in a game this year, found the net four times in 19 minutes.

“The boys really turned it on and played well after going down a goal,” Vaquero coach John Sisterson said. “Antonio was playing great when he got a knock and had to leave. Javier Garcia also played well.”

SBCC outscored Mission (2-5-6, 1-2-4) by a 14-2 count in two victories this year.

The Vaqueros, who’ve outscored their last three opponents 15-2, open a five-game homestand at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with a key match against Oxnard.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.