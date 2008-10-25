Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:04 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Volleyball: UCSB Sweeps Big West Foe Cal State Northridge

The Gauchos improve to 9-11 on the season.

By Lisa Skvarla | October 25, 2008 | 10:29 p.m.

The UCSB women’s volleyball team swept Big West Conference opponent Cal State Northridge on Saturday evening in the Thunderdome. The Gauchos posted 25-21, 25-12, 25-22 set scores on their way to the victory.

With the win, UCSB improves to 9-11 on the season and 5-4 in Big West play. The Gauchos also evened their home record to 2-2. The Matadors fall to 6-17 overall and 1-9 in conference action.

Senior outside hitter Lauren McLaughlin led the Gauchos with 13 kills in the match. She committed just three errors on 36 attempts for a .278 clip. McLaughlin also tallied eight digs and three block assists. Junior outside hitter Rebecca Saraceno collected a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs.

Sophomore setter Dana Vargas dished out 30 assists and also collected nine digs. She posted three of the Gauchos’ six service aces and also notched four kills on four attempts for a perfect 1.000 clip.

Outside hitter Charlene DeHoog chipped in eight kills, 10 digs and three block assists. Freshman middle blocker Lily Lopez posted six kills on eight attempts without an error for a .740 hitting percentage. Lopez also tallied an ace and a team-high four block assists.

For the Matadors, Tela Burnett led the way with nine kills and a .615 clip (1e, 13att) while also posting four block assists. Sam Orlandini had 12 assists, and Kelley Hanson led the squad with 12 digs.

The Gauchos climbed out to an early lead in the first set and never relinquished it. The Matadors inched back within one point at 20-19 on a kill from Lynda Morales, but UCSB owned five of the next seven points to earn the 25-21 victory. The Gauchos hit .213 during the set and were led by Saraceno’s five kills.

UCSB had its best showing in set two when it outhit the Matadors .333 to -.090. The Gauchos climbed out to a 7-1 lead and used a balanced attack, with their 10 kills divided among five players, to capture the 25-12 set victory.

Northridge jumped out to a 4-1 lead early in set three, but UCSB used a 5-0 run to take the advantage. The Matadors nipped at the Gauchos’ heels for much of the match, trailing by two points on five occasions, but they were never able to regain the lead. McLaughlin led the charge with five kills as the Gauchos posted the 25-22 set win and completed the sweep.

UCSB will hit the road for two matches next week. The Gauchos will play at UC Davis on Friday, and then visit Pacific the following evening. Both matches will start at 7 p.m.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 