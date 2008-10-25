Volleyball: UCSB Sweeps Big West Foe Cal State Northridge

The UCSB women’s volleyball team swept Big West Conference opponent Cal State Northridge on Saturday evening in the Thunderdome. The Gauchos posted 25-21, 25-12, 25-22 set scores on their way to the victory.

With the win, UCSB improves to 9-11 on the season and 5-4 in Big West play. The Gauchos also evened their home record to 2-2. The Matadors fall to 6-17 overall and 1-9 in conference action.

Senior outside hitter Lauren McLaughlin led the Gauchos with 13 kills in the match. She committed just three errors on 36 attempts for a .278 clip. McLaughlin also tallied eight digs and three block assists. Junior outside hitter Rebecca Saraceno collected a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs.

Sophomore setter Dana Vargas dished out 30 assists and also collected nine digs. She posted three of the Gauchos’ six service aces and also notched four kills on four attempts for a perfect 1.000 clip.

Outside hitter Charlene DeHoog chipped in eight kills, 10 digs and three block assists. Freshman middle blocker Lily Lopez posted six kills on eight attempts without an error for a .740 hitting percentage. Lopez also tallied an ace and a team-high four block assists.

For the Matadors, Tela Burnett led the way with nine kills and a .615 clip (1e, 13att) while also posting four block assists. Sam Orlandini had 12 assists, and Kelley Hanson led the squad with 12 digs.

The Gauchos climbed out to an early lead in the first set and never relinquished it. The Matadors inched back within one point at 20-19 on a kill from Lynda Morales, but UCSB owned five of the next seven points to earn the 25-21 victory. The Gauchos hit .213 during the set and were led by Saraceno’s five kills.

UCSB had its best showing in set two when it outhit the Matadors .333 to -.090. The Gauchos climbed out to a 7-1 lead and used a balanced attack, with their 10 kills divided among five players, to capture the 25-12 set victory.

Northridge jumped out to a 4-1 lead early in set three, but UCSB used a 5-0 run to take the advantage. The Matadors nipped at the Gauchos’ heels for much of the match, trailing by two points on five occasions, but they were never able to regain the lead. McLaughlin led the charge with five kills as the Gauchos posted the 25-22 set win and completed the sweep.

UCSB will hit the road for two matches next week. The Gauchos will play at UC Davis on Friday, and then visit Pacific the following evening. Both matches will start at 7 p.m.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.