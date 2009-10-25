Backpacks for Kids Gets Boost from Inn of the Spanish Garden

The Inn of the Spanish Garden is hosting an evening of premier wine, hors d’oeuvres and dessert tasting Wednesday to benefit Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s Backpacks for Kids program. The event includes live music and a silent auction.

Backpacks for Kids enables the foodbank to distribute nutritious meals of ready-to-eat food and fresh fruit to needy children ages 5-12, who are particularly vulnerable to the effects of hunger during the critical stages of their development. Through the foodbank’s network of 220 agencies, 900 eligible children have been identified, many of whom are homeless or living in transient housing and are going without food over the weekends.

Wednesday’s wine tasting is provided by the Santa Barbara Urban Wine Trail: Carr Vineyards & Winery, Jaffurs Wine Cellars, Kalyra Winery, Kunin Wines, Oreana Winery & Marketplace, Santa Barbara Winery, Summerland Winery, Westerly Vineyards and Whitcraft Winery. Hors d’oeuvres are from Bouchon, Seagrass and Pure Joy Catering. Desserts are from Jessica Foster Confections, crushcakes cupcakery & crushcafé and Simply Pies. International recording artist Anthony Ybarra is providing the music.

The Backpacks for Kids fundraiser is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Inn of the Spanish Garden, 915 Garden St. Tickets are $45 but there is limited availability. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 805.564.4700.

— Christine Piper is sales coordinator at Inn of the Spanish Garden.