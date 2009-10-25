Chocolate de Vine Offers Delicious Opportunity to Support a Good Cause

The Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center’s Third Annual Chocolate de Vine takes place Nov. 7 at Island View Nursery in Carpinteria.

This mouth-watering event features a judged competition of chocolate creations by top local chefs as well as wine tasting of some of California’s best wines. The festivities run from 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 7 with a private VIP reception at 6 p.m. to sample distinctive reserve wines and hors d’oeuvres.

Tickets for the main event are $65 advance and $75 door (if available) and a select number of VIP tickets are available for $100. Tickets are available through SBRCC.

Island View Nursery is located at 3376 Foothill Road, across from the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

Click here for more information or call 805.963.6832.

— Noozhawk contributor Leslie Dinaberg can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .