Bring a Guest to Breakfast at Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s B2B Event

It’s Bring a Guest Month for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s November Breakfast 2 Breakfast event from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Bring a guest who has never been to B2B, and he or she will get in for $5.

Those who bring a guest will be entered into a drawing to win a bottle of wine, free entry to events and other great prizes.

Network over a hot breakfast with local businesses and guests. Learn about one another’s businesses and provide leads and referrals. Everyone is given an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A hot breakfast from Marmalade Cafe and hot coffee from Zizzo’s will be served promptly at 7 a.m.

Click here to RSVP for November’s B2B, sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust, by noon Friday, Oct. 29.

For those who register by Friday, the cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. The cost will be $30 for late or at-the-door registration for members and nonmembers.

For more information, call 805.967.2500 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .