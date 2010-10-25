Chocoholics Unite! for Villa Santa Barbara’s Free Event

Guests at the Oct. 28 gathering can enjoy an array of delectables, wine and live music

Deliciously great news for chocoholics everywhere! In honor of National Chocolates Day, Villa Santa Barbara is hosting its first-ever Chocoholics Unite! event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

Guests of the free event will partake in a wide array of chocolate delights, wine pairing, fruit and other delectables while enjoying live music and great company as they see everything the Villa has to offer.

Villa Santa Barbara is truly Santa Barbara’s premier senior living community offering both independent and assisted living. Located in the heart of downtown at the corner of Garden and Anapamu streets, the Villa is a tremendous resource for seniors.

As seniors age, many struggle to stay independent in their own homes with the help of children, family, friends and home health-care agencies. For many, this is possible. But for some, especially those without family or financial resources, the Villa can be a godsend.

Plus, many people, especially seniors, have preconceived notions about what senior communities are like.

“Since being in this position, I have come across so many people that remember visiting loved ones in what used to be called ‘old folks homes.’ Things have changed dramatically since then, and we are trying very hard to dispel this misperception by encouraging people to visit the Villa,” marketing director Melinda Johansson said. “That’s why we are hosting this event — to entice the taste buds of our community so they will come and see for themselves the jewel of downtown Santa Barbara that is the Villa.”

Residents are also thrilled with the Villa.

“Moving to the Villa has radically improved my life,” resident Jack Weedn said. “I don’t have to worry about cooking, grocery shopping, cleaning — you name it. I have no stress and am free to enjoy life to the fullest.”

Villa residents enjoy spacious, private apartment homes, restaurant style dining, activities and entertainment, scheduled transportation, weekly housekeeping service, free utilities (except phone and cable TV), 24-hour emergency call systems and more.

To RSVP for Chocoholics Unite!, contact Johansson at 805.963.4428 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Or, contact her if you can’t make the event but can visit for a tour and complimentary lunch.

— Melinda Johansson is marketing director for Villa Santa Barbara.