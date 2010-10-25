Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:27 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara, Police Officers Union Stuck at Contract Impasse

City Council will consider two proposals from the POA; if they're deemed unacceptable, it may opt to adopt its best and final offer

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 25, 2010 | 11:30 p.m.

Months of meetings and one state mediator later, the City of Santa Barbara and the Police Officers Association have yet to come to an agreement on the union’s expired contract.

After offers and counter-offers by both parties resulted in an impasse, a state negotiations mediator was brought in. And after three meetings, he relinquished jurisdiction back to the city on Oct. 11 because he couldn’t reach a compromise either, according to city employee relations manager Kristy Schmidt.

Since then, the city has received two proposals from the POA, and the City Council will consider the latter in Tuesday’s closed session discussions. If it’s not acceptable to the council, a meeting will be held Thursday consider adopting the city’s last, best and final offer to the POA.

Terms of a contract can be imposed after good faith negotiations, as set out in the Meyers-Milias-Brown Act.

The POA questions the city’s finances and brought in economist Peter Donohue to further investigate. He has called the city’s finances “robust” and insists there is enough money to fully fund the police department, but a final report is awaiting yet undelivered documents from the city, union president Sgt. Mike McGrew said. The association is no fan of City Administrator Jim Armstrong and claims the city isn’t being transparent with budget information, which has motivated it to turn down past offers by the city.

The POA’s latest three-year offer includes a 3.5 percent contribution into CalPERS, suspension of vacation cash-outs and a few other things, McGrew said. It’s modeled after the firefighters’ agreement, with some recovery and raises in the third year of the contract, he said.

Depending on the outcome of Tuesday’s closed sessions, Wednesday night’s membership meeting could include a vote to ratify a contract or a call to arms, McGrew said.

“I don’t think people are going to be happy with it either way,” he said.

There were 133 sworn officers as of August, and the department’s budget was $33.6 million in 2009.

The city has been asking each union to agree to labor concessions, mostly in the form of furloughs and the suspension of cash-outs. In June, council members assumed that each union would concede 6 percent to 8 percent, as they added $4 million back to the budget for a “wish list” of recovered items.

A three-year proposal has some advantages, Schmidt said.

“From a negotiator’s point of view, the longer term the agreement is, the longer you keep labor peace, and the employer does put value on that,” she said.

The city is just beginning negotiations with the hourly unit and SEIU Local 620 Treatment and Patrol unit, Schmidt said, adding that TAP, which includes water, wastewater, airport and harbor workers, doesn’t affect the general fund, so contracts are being extended three months.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 