Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:47 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Columnist Starshine Roshell Launching Second Book

Adults-only event to celebrate its release will be held Nov. 11 in Santa Barbara

By Kate Schwab | October 25, 2010 | 1:26 p.m.

Award-winning columnist Starshine Roshell will sign copies of her second book at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Jeannine’s Bakery & Restaurant, 15 E. Figueroa St. in Santa Barbara.

Co-presented by Jeannine’s, Rori’s Artisanal Creamery and the weekly Santa Barbara Independent newspaper, the event will launch Wife on the Edge, the second collection of columns by one of the South Coast’s most outspoken journalists.

As guests indulge in treats by local organic ice cream maker Rori Trovato, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider will introduce the author. KEYT’s Paula Lopez and KTYD’s Julie Ramos will read selections from Wife on the Edge.

On the heels of Starshine’s acclaimed debut Keep Your Skirt On, this multitasking mom-de-plume now shines her incisive wit on the roller derby, breast milk and “the trend toward hairless hoo-hahs.” Starshine’s fresh, frank and flat-out funny take on life will make you think she’s been spying on yours.

“Readers often tell me about their favorite columns: Little League Lunatics, the Mythical Cougar, the one about bleaching my teeth in church,” Starshine says. “Now they’re all collected in a pretty package, perfect for revisiting, say, on the commode.”

Wife on the Edge will be available in local bookstores Nov. 12, and online at www.WifeontheEdge.com.

Please note that the launch party is an adults-only event. For more information, call 805.450.8084.

— Kate Schwab represents Great Books Literary Events.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 