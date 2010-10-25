Columnist Starshine Roshell Launching Second Book

Adults-only event to celebrate its release will be held Nov. 11 in Santa Barbara

Award-winning columnist Starshine Roshell will sign copies of her second book at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Jeannine’s Bakery & Restaurant, 15 E. Figueroa St. in Santa Barbara.

Co-presented by Jeannine’s, Rori’s Artisanal Creamery and the weekly Santa Barbara Independent newspaper, the event will launch Wife on the Edge, the second collection of columns by one of the South Coast’s most outspoken journalists.

As guests indulge in treats by local organic ice cream maker Rori Trovato, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider will introduce the author. KEYT’s Paula Lopez and KTYD’s Julie Ramos will read selections from Wife on the Edge.

On the heels of Starshine’s acclaimed debut Keep Your Skirt On, this multitasking mom-de-plume now shines her incisive wit on the roller derby, breast milk and “the trend toward hairless hoo-hahs.” Starshine’s fresh, frank and flat-out funny take on life will make you think she’s been spying on yours.

“Readers often tell me about their favorite columns: Little League Lunatics, the Mythical Cougar, the one about bleaching my teeth in church,” Starshine says. “Now they’re all collected in a pretty package, perfect for revisiting, say, on the commode.”

Wife on the Edge will be available in local bookstores Nov. 12, and online at www.WifeontheEdge.com.

Please note that the launch party is an adults-only event. For more information, call 805.450.8084.

— Kate Schwab represents Great Books Literary Events.