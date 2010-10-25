Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:26 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Daniel Bryant Treatment Center Purchases New Home on Garden Street

Summit for Danny climbing trips and Pacifica Commercial Realty were part of the team effort to buy the building

By Ray Estrada, Noozhawk Business Columnist | October 25, 2010 | 11:52 p.m.

The Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Treatment Center has purchased a permanent home for the facility operated by the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, it was announced Monday.

The center will move into the 5,000-square-foot building at 1111 Garden St. in Santa Barbara.

“We’ve been looking for a building in the downtown corridor for about the last year,” said Wim Verkaik, CADA’s director of administration. “We now serve about 100 clients a year.”

Verkaik said the building’s purchase price is not being disclosed. It formerly housed the accounting firm of Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co., which moved its office to Anapamu Street.

“This purchase represents the culmination of a dream long held for the Bryant family, for whom the building is named,” center officials said.

Community members, who joined the Summit for Danny destination climbing trips to the summits in the Arctic, Peru, Ecuador, Patagonia, Bhutan and Mont Blanc, raised money to purchase a home for the center, officials said. The next climb is planned for Oct. 30. Click here to register.

The Bryants have organized the center, named for their son Daniel, since its founding.

Mark Mattingly, Jerry Beaver and Matt Logsdon of Pacifica Commercial Realty represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

Pacifica Commercial Realty has contributed to the organization’s capital campaign to raise the funds to retire the mortgage.

Noozhawk business writer Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

