Hayes Commercial Group Moving Downtown

After seven years on upper State Street, Hayes Commercial Group has outgrown its space and is moving to larger offices downtown, at 222 E. Carrillo St. at the corner of Garden Street.

Hayes Commercial Group will be open for business downtown as of Nov. 1.

“We have grown substantially in the past year, and we simply need more space,” Steve Hayes said. “It’s exciting to be moving back downtown, and we are happy to have found offices with convenient parking for our clients. This is a positive step for our business.”

The company, with nine brokers, offers leasing, sales and consulting services for all commercial property types, including multifamily property. Through Sept. 30 of this year, it has completed 114 transactions, with 556,000 square feet of space leased and sold.

Though its address is changing, its phone numbers and e-mail addresses will remain the same.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.