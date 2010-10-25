Santa Barbara Interior Designer Donating Room Makeovers for Cancer Patients

Phyllis Brooks of The Redesign Project wants to help bring comfort to those undergoing treatment

Phyllis Brooks, owner of The Redesign Project, is gifting a room makeover to patients undergoing treatment at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

Brooks understands how out of control the world becomes when someone is dealing with cancer. Her mother, Eunice, battled breast cancer for more than 20 years, so she knows how important it is to have a beautiful and peaceful home environment as a patient fights cancer and deals with the side effects of treatment.

A patient’s surroundings have a tremendous impact on the healing process. To have a sense of calm and relaxation promotes positive energy and creates a sense of nurturing and well-being.

Interior redesign allows someone to enjoy what they already have in an entirely new way. A room that is professionally redesigned is clutter free, stress free and comforting. One benefit often overlooked is that a transformed space can make someone more receptive to visits from their family, friends and neighbors. Finally, redesign offers immediate gratification — it’s completed in just one day!

Brooks is a certified member of Interior Redesign Industry Specialists, a professional nonprofit organization that promotes the green movement with a sustainable approach to interior decorating and design.

Click here for more information.

Patients undergoing treatment at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara who are interested in these services should contact Rosario, administrative assistant for CCSB Support Services, at 805.563.5852.

— Phyllis Brooks is owner of The Redesign Project.