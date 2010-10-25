Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 10:17 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Trustees Have Carried SBCC Through Tough Times

By Judith Meyer | October 25, 2010 | 1:37 p.m.

As a long time SBCC faculty member, it is disheartening to see such negative and untrue statements used in this campaign for our trustee election. There are so many positives that have occurred in the last two years, in spite of the budget crisis, that it is hard to believe anyone would not be supportive of our administration and board.

It has been said that our exemplary accreditation is nothing new for us. However, since the new accreditation standards were implemented in June 2002, more than one-third of the community colleges were sanctioned. This is a new era in accreditation.

Our successful accreditation is due to effective leadership and hard work by the administration, faculty, staff and board — truly a team effort. That we received nine commendations is a major accomplishment.

Yes, difficult budget decisions were made, but the highest priority and primary goal were to maintain programs to enhance student success. These decisions were made through the participatory governance that has been totally open and transparent during these trying times. 

The alleged issues with our Continuing Education have been blown out of proportion. The vice chancellor from the state chancellor’s office wrote on Oct. 22 to reiterate his “support for the work of the SBCC administration over the past year to bring noncredit courses in compliance with the California code of Regulations, Title 5” and the support for our work in “ensuring that SBCC’s Continuing Education Program is in full compliance now and in the future.”

SBCC is excelling in many areas. Why change the outstanding leadership that has proven itself in tough financial times? Join me in voting for the incumbent trustees: Kay Alexander, Joe Dobbs, Desmond O’Neill and Sally Green.

Judith Meyer
Santa Barbara

