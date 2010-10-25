Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:45 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

RPM Mortgage Opens Santa Barbara Branch

Company recruits several local experts in Jumbo financing

By Elise Watkins | October 25, 2010 | 3:17 p.m.

RPM Mortgage Inc. has announced the opening of its new branch in Santa Barbara, at 222 E. Carrillo St., Suite 300.

With the recruitment of local Jumbo mortgage experts Maddox Rees, Craig Greene, Matthew Rumley, Justin Kellenberger and Steve Deutsch; this partnership brings RPM’s “boutique lending” style to the Santa Barbara region.

While RPM offers traditional mortgage programs at competitive pricing, employees of the Santa Barbara branch bring their expertise in Jumbo financing, which will tap into the high-end markets that are underserved by large banks and government-sponsored enterprises.

In addition, RPM Santa Barbara has formed a strategic alliance with SG Companies, including SG Private Lending Group and SG Private Wealth Advisors, to focus on the credit needs of high net worth individuals in this market.

“My clients and I couldn’t be happier about our move to RPM Mortgage,” Rees said. “I researched every available option while looking at other mortgage companies, and RPM was clearly the top choice.”

Since graduating from the University of California at Berkeley, Rees has had a successful career both as a manager and as a loan agent in the mortgage industry. Serving the Santa Barbara community for more than 10 years, he has consistently produced an annual volume that places him in the top 0.1 percent of mortgage originators nationwide.

Greene also has been a successful loan agent in Santa Barbara over the years and will be working alongside Rees in the RPM Santa Barbara branch. Born and raised in Montecito, Greene has been a local mortgage loan originator for more than two decades. He has proven himself as a top producer at previous jobs such as Montecito Bank & Trust and Prospect Mortgage.

RPM Mortgage Inc. is based in Walnut Creek and is a private family-owned mortgage bank and broker with roots in the Bay Area stemming back to 1986. RPM has 42 branches in California, Nevada, Texas, Idaho and Colorado and has more than 700 loan agents and employees. RPM’s loan agents are specially trained to offer FHA, VA and CalSTRS loan programs to their customers. They work with Realtors, borrowers, CPAs, financial planners, attorneys and financial consultants to provide homebuyers with the best financial solutions in the market today.

— Elise Watkins is a marketing administrator for RPM Mortgage Inc..

