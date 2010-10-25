Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:41 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Marching Band Wins Its Second Competition in 2 Weeks

It earns first place in Auxiliary and Color Guard, and the sweepstakes award in Band, General Effect, High Visual and Percussion

By Aaron Solis | October 25, 2010 | 5:18 p.m.

The San Marcos High School Marching Band won its second competition in as many weeks as they took the overall Sweepstakes Award at the Valencia High School Marching Band Competition held in Placentia on Saturday.

San Marcos took first place in Auxiliary and Color Guard, while taking the sweepstakes award in Band, General Effect, High Visual and Percussion.

“We were very pleased to perform well again, and we are very excited for our next competition,” Drum Major Preston Nunez said after the win.

San Marcos will now head to the Moorpark High School Marching Band Competition in November.

Nunez said he was especially excited for the Percussion group victory.

“They have been putting in a lot of time and energy, and it has been paying off,” he said. “Coach has been doing a fantastic job with them.”

The Percussion group is coached by Colby Beers, who is a former member of the nationally recognized Blue Devils professional drum corps and has won many awards during his time as a member of various groups over the years.

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.

